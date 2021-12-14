Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 113.98 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target for the company.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

