Trollcoin (TROLL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $845,881.65 and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,294.56 or 0.99427732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00032667 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00792227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

