True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$7.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TSE TNT.UN traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.16. 118,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.15 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.