TruFin (OTC:TRFNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of TruFin (OTC:TRFNF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTC TRFNF opened at $1.05 on Friday. TruFin has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

TruFin Company Profile

TruFin Plc engages in the provision of niche ledning and early payment services. It operates through the following segments; Short Term Finance, Payment Services, and Other. The Short Term Finance segment distributes finance products and provides invoice discounting. The Payment Services segment includes early payment program services.

