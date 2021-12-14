Truist Securities Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.08.

NYSE FRT opened at $129.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

