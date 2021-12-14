Truist Securities Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $82.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

