Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys Shares of 7,538 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

