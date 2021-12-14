TrustSwap (SWAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.44 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $116.70 million and $2.44 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00198550 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

