Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 864,651 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

