Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,682 shares of company stock worth $5,267,236 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.