Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

TYME stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 1,081,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,488. The company has a market cap of $125.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.93. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

