U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.