U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Dividend History for U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

