Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0002

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $767,899.67 and approximately $500,707.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00180630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

