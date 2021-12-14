Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €43.50 at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

