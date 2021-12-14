UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

UDR stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

