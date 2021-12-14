UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $59.35 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 843,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

