Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down to $55.63

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.63, but opened at $51.01. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 186.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.