Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.60. Grupo Santander’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

UGP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

