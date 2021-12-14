Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00123139 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

