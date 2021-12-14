Unido EP Reaches One Day Volume of $843,594.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. Unido EP has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $843,594.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

