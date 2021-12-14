United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $480.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $480.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $452.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

