United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines stock opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

