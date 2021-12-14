United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of T opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 187.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

