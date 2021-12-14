United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 16,546 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF makes up about 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

