United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Lennar by 64.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

NYSE LEN opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.