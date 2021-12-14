United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

UPS stock opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. The stock has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

