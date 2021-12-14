United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) to Issue GBX 14.50 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.93) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,040.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several analysts recently commented on UU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.88) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.61), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,765.56).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

