University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Short Interest Update

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIB opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. University Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.