USDK 24-Hour Volume Tops $226.20 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.67 million and $226.20 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.72 or 0.08015326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.16 or 1.00205696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

