UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

NYSE:USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

