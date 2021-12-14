UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Trading 7.4% Higher

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.00. 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 678,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.