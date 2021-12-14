UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 23,492 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

