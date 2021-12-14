Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14.

