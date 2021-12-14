Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

