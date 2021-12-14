Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

