Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

