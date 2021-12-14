Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 72.1% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $156.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

