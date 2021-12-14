Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $62.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.