Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Globe Life Inc.

Globe Life Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 718,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 100.0% of Globe Life Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Globe Life Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.04. 256,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,555. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.11 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

