Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

