Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

