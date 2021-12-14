Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

