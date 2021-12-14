Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
