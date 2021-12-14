Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

