Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 77,975 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,975 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $32,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP stock opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

