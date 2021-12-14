Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 592,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

