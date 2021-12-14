Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1,538.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.73 and a 12 month high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

