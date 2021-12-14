Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 61,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

