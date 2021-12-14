Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 225,381 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225,381 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Crane worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $688,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $8,615,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

