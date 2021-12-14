Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Amundi purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $394.35 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.40 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

