VeChain Price Down 16.9% This Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.04 billion and $367.65 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008552 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.